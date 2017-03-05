Mailboxes in Parker neighborhood overrun with poop, mailman threatens to stop delivering mail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- People in one Parker neighborhood said their mailboxes are so overrun with dog poop, their mailman left a note saying he would stop deliver their mail.

Toni Hazlip said dog poop has been an ongoing issue in her neighborhood. She said people access Cherry Creek Trail via a path that starts next to her street's mailboxes. The area right behind the mailboxes, where the postman accesses them to slip in the mail, is full of dog poop.

"People use this area a lot. They don't curb they dogs and now us here are suffering because of someone else's stupidity," said Hazlip.

On Thursday, she received a note in the mail from the mail carrier saying he would no longer deliver mail until the poop was cleaned up. The U.S. Postal Service has since clarified that mail will continue to be delivered, regardless of the poop. Still, Hazlip said this is the second letter she's received from a USPS worker about the poop and she is fed up.

"Why can't people be courteous and just pick up after themselves so that others don't suffer for them," said Hazlip.

"It was crazy. We had no mail Thursday, no mail Friday, all because people can't pick up after their dog. It's sickening," said neighbor Christy Gibbs.

Hazlip and Gibbs said neighbors have tried a variety of techniques to encourage dog owners to pick up. Hazlip said they've hung up dog poop bags and posted signs in the area asking people to clean up. Neighbors have even cleaned up themselves.

"I think it's disgusting," said Gibbs. "Every time I come to check the mail it always smells like dog poop. It's insane."

George Gibbs said people would never allow their dogs to poop all over their street, yet they don't care about cleaning it up on someone else's street.

"When they go into their own neighborhood, I am sure it's a different story," said George Gibbs. "It's disrespectful."

George Gibbs hopes getting the word out will encourage these dogs owners, and owners everywhere, to clean up after their dogs.

"I hope everyone can start picking up after their dogs, no matter where you are, no matter where you're at. It would be nice," said George Gibbs.