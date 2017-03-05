× Lakewood dad delivers baby girl inside home with help from 911

A Lakewood couple is still trying to process the birth of their baby daughter after she was born last week inside the family’s home.

Chris Martin called 911 after his wife’s water broke and she realized there was no way they could make it to the hospital.

Brittany Martin already had three children, so she stayed calm, figuring she had plenty of time to make it to the hospital.

“I hopped in the shower to rinse myself off and soon as I got out of the shower she was already coming,” Brittany said of the baby.

Dispatcher Jill Conway was the calming voice on the other end of the line at West Metro Dispatch who answered Martin’s phone call and began walking him through the delivery.

“They’re looking at it and their mind is going 100 miles an hour. My job is to slow it all down for them and give them the next steps,” Conway said. “The second I heard the baby cry that was a huge sigh of relief for me. She’s out and she’s doing good.”

The father, Chris Martin, delivered little Aralee May in a matter of just minutes.

“Ten minutes. It was very fast. The fastest labor I’ve ever had,” said Brittany.

She’s a baby who will now have quite the story to tell, a story about a dad and dispatcher who helped bring her into the world right inside the family’s home.

“We don’t get to meet the people on the phone so it’s nice to be able to do that and to be a part of a call with a happy ending,” said Conway.

“Now that I know her name and face and smile, she will forever be a part of our family,” Brittany said of the dispatcher.