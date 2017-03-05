Justin Timberlake dedicates iHeartRadio award to young fans

LOS ANGELES – Justin Timberlake dedicated his award for Song of the Year to children who feel “different” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night.

Timberlake picked up the first award of the night for his song “Can’t Stop The Feeling.”

“I wrote this song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together,” Timberlake said. “(I want to) speak to young people ’cause there’s a lot of you looking at me, if you are black or brown or gay or lesbian or trans, or maybe you’re sissy singing boy from Tennessee.”

“Anyone that is treating you unkindly ― it’s only because they are afraid, or they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are,” Timberlake said.

“Being different means you make the difference.”

“Can’t Stop This Feeling” was a No.1 hit song last year and was also nominated for best original song at The Academy Awards last month. It is featured in the animated film “Trolls.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were hosted by Ryan Seacrest from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.