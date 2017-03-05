× Jerry Lee Lewis sues daughter for elder abuse, accuses her of stealing millions

Jerry Lee Lewis suing his own daughter — claiming she abused him for years by giving him drug cocktails and isolating him in a moldy house.

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 81-year-old rock ‘n’ roll legend says his daughter, Phoebe, took advantage of him while she managed his career from 2000 to 2012, and schemed to spend his fortune with her husband, Ezekiel Loftin.

Lewis says she gave him a “heavy cocktail of psychotropic drugs” to keep him under her control.

According to the documents, Phoebe forced her father to go on grueling tours, despite his poor health. Lewis says when he wasn’t on the road, she kept him cooped up at home in moldy conditions so bad he had to wear an oxygen mask.

Lewis sued Phoebe’s husband earlier this week for allegedly spending at least $5 million of his money on luxury cars, real estate and plastic surgery, but is now adding his daughter to the suit.

He’s suing to get his money back and to block the couple from using his name or likeness. TMZ reached out to Phoebe but has not yet received a response.

