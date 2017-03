× Gordon Ramsay ‘roasts’ meals made by his Twitter followers

Chef Gordon Ramsay is known for putting professional chefs through hell.

So what does he think about that tuna casserole you made for dinner? Just ask him. But you better be prepared to get roasted.

The famous restaurateur and reality TV star spent some time this weekend responding to fans on Twitter.

Even your dog is not interested…. https://t.co/BCOvYQve6L — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

Mr. @GordonRamsay could I ask for your thoughts on my Italian mac and cheese? pic.twitter.com/GlOJ998hKY — Austin-San (@Austimus_P) March 5, 2017

The closest thing to Italian here is the fake marble top it's sat on ! https://t.co/R1tlwCumqS — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

@GordonRamsay my first spring roll, how did I do? pic.twitter.com/8yoZRdJ9RK — Jasmen Benavides (@benavidesjvsmen) March 5, 2017

50 shades lighter !!!! Stop watching movies whilst cooking….. https://t.co/Xy065Q1oPX — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

@GordonRamsay what do you think of my paella? pic.twitter.com/W0rW9hCIXi — Sam Prunkel (@SamPrunkel) March 5, 2017

Sam you need a trip to Spain https://t.co/azxRZzI1KZ — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

@GordonRamsay

Rate My Plate … Bunny/Puppy Bangers & Mash!

I'm Also Available For Children's Parties … 😂 pic.twitter.com/kqDMQf1tgS — Lauren Allen (@ChasingPacman) March 5, 2017

How to put kids off food… Make it look like a dogs dinner https://t.co/4lNdc049Wr — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

@GordonRamsay how do you feel about Thanksgiving coming early ? pic.twitter.com/o739KqxdPM — AGS (@xInFaMousAgSx) March 5, 2017

That's the reason right there why we only eat Turkey once a year…… https://t.co/bULjwRc0lH — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 5, 2017

Hey @GordonRamsay what do you think about my salad?! pic.twitter.com/2kXTFGEa7o — Heather Collins (@heather_red) March 5, 2017