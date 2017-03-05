× Frisco man climbs onto roof to escape curious moose

FRISCO, Colo. — A man climbed onto a roof to avoid a curious moose in Frisco Sunday morning.

“The moose surprised me and I scurried up a ladder onto the shed,” Robbie Price told FOX31 Denver.

“The moose seemed friendly enough but I wasn’t going to come down off the roof to verify that,” Price said.

Price said he stayed on the roof of the shed for about 15 minutes until the moose wandered off.

Price said his wife snapped the photo while he was stuck on the roof. There’s no word on whether she was laughing at the time.