Extreme fire danger Sunday and Monday

BOULDER, Colo. — The National Weather Service is warning about “extreme” fire danger in the foothills and along the Front Range Sunday and Monday.

“A fast moving storm system will move into Colorado late [Sunday] and pass across the area early Monday morning. Dry air and warm temperatures, combined with strengthening winds today will bring high fire danger to the Front Range Foothills, Palmer Divide, and adjacent plains through early [Sunday] evening,” the NWS stated.

“Strong winds and very high fire danger will occur on Monday, when wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible,” officials stated.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect Sunday and Monday.

There is no snow or rain in the forecast for at least the next 10 days.