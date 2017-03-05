Dying author writes heartbreaking dating profile for husband

CHICAGO – An author with terminal cancer wrote an emotional dating profile her husband.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, an author of over two dozen children’s books a recent memoir, wrote a column titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” in Friday’s New York Times. Her essay has since gone viral.

Rosenthal, 51, said she hopes her husband will find love again after her death.

“I’m facing a deadline, in this case, a pressing one,” wrote Rosenthal, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. “I need to say this (and say it right) while I have a) your attention, and b) a pulse.”

“He is a sharp dresser,” Rosenthal wrote. “Our young adult sons, Justin and Miles, often borrow his clothes. Those who know him — or just happen to glance down at the gap between his dress slacks and dress shoes — know that he has a flair for fabulous socks. He is fit and enjoys keeping in shape.”

She then described her husband of 26 years, Jason, in a dating profile.

“I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days,” Rosenthal wrote.

She described her husband as a lawyer who is an excellent cook and paints in his spare time. He’s also a romantic who showed up at their first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers.

“This is a man who emerges from the minimart or gas station and says, ‘Give me your palm.’ And, voila, a colorful gumball appears. (He knows I love all the flavors but white.)”

“My guess is you know enough about him now. So let’s swipe right.”

She ended with an emotional plea.

“I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins,” Rosenthal wrote.