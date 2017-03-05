× Dobby the baby giraffe makes public debut after health scare

DENVER — The baby giraffe born at Denver Zoo less than a week ago is ready to make his public debut, in spite of a health scare.

The newborn giraffe was having trouble standing and nursing and blood tests showing the giraffe wasn’t getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mother Kipele, zoo officials said.

Dobby underwent a plasma transfusion Thursday to help boost Dobby’s immune system and to fight infections.

The transfusion was made possible by a donation from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

“We have also provided Dobby with antibiotics to treat infection in his system and are monitoring his blood daily,” Denver Zoo associate veterinarian Betsy Stringer said.

When he was born, Dobby measured 5 feet and weighed 73 pounds, which are small figures for a newborn giraffe, officials said.