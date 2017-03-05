Dad builds roller coaster in backyard for 3-year-old son

A navy pilot in Washington may be a shoe-in for dad of the year after building his toddler his very own roller coaster.

Scott Brazelton was planning to build a tree house, but changed his mind after taking his 3-year-old son, Wyatt, to Disneyland.

“I go really fast,” Wyatt says.

The coaster took three months to design and construct, and cost more than $1,000.

Brazelton is a navy pilot and was serving in the Persian Gulf when Wyatt was born, hence, the coaster’s airplane theme.

“Being in the military we are gone a lot, the time at home definitely counts and definitely matters… so this was a way to bring us all together,” Brazleton says.