Cancer survivor who had leg amputated adopts three-legged dog

SACRAMENTO – A three-legged dog was having a hard time finding a forever home until a cancer survivor with his leg amputated adopted him.

When Quinn Scharn was 10-years-old, he learned he had developed cancer in his leg and hip. Within months, doctors amputated his leg.

The first thing he said upon waking from the anesthesia? “I want a dog with three legs.”

After two years of searching, Scharn and his mom found Logan at an animal shelter in Sacramento.

“I saw the video of Logan on the shelter’s page, and the next day I picked Scharn up early from school and drove to Sacramento as fast as possible,” said Teresa Howell, Scharn’s mother told the San Francisco Gate.

Last January, Scharn learned that the cancer was completely gone.