Brawny Man replaced with a woman for Women’s History Month
Brawny is replacing its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women’s History Month.
The new packaging shows a woman wearing the red-and-black flannel shirt we all know.
The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, now in its second year, by Brawny’s parent company, Georgia-Pacific.
It’s aimed at celebrate women in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.
The limited-edition Brawny Woman rolls are available on eight-roll packages during March in Walmart stores across the U.S.