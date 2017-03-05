× 10 arrested after Trump supporters and protesters clash in Berkeley

KRON — Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump faced off with anti-Trump protesters Saturday afternoon at Berkeley’s Civic Center.

Dozens of fist fights broke out over the course of a few intense hours.

Those against Trump say they are taking blows for justice.

“I lost count man. It doesn’t matter because if I’m still standing, I’m obligated to keep going. Because that’s what good people should be doing. Fighting against that crap over there,” one anti-Trump activist said.

Supporters of Trump came out in larger numbers than expected, highlighting their right to free speech.

“These people don’t want us to have our first amendment rights. They think that only they are allowed to exercise their first amendment rights. They don’t think we should be allowed to express ours. It’s a two way street,” said Andrew Lycan, who supports Trump.

“The people that are supposedly on the Trump side are actually for America. They want people working they want the basic things in life,” Russ Koan said.

But the other side doesn’t buy it. They says Trump supporters came to provoke fights in liberal Berkeley.

“They want to push us. They are going to push us to retaliate. That’s why they’re here. That’s why they’re doing it in front of cameras to make us look bad,” Bryan McKetney said.

Police say 10 people were arrested — most for battery and assault — including one person who was said to have a knife.

At least one Trump supporter had pepper spray and used it more than once, hitting several people.

“There has been a bunch of fights and pepper spraying and tear gassing and yeah, it just has gotten progressively worse as we met,” said Kiki Valenzuela, an anti-Trump protester. “I’ve seen some blood and a lot of people have been tear gassed.”

Several people were injured.

“I’m very scared right now but there is a lot of hope still, you know. I’m just hoping we can find the peace somewhere. But I don’t know. It’s looking really rough right now,” said Brianna Elise.