Wind-driven wildfire grows to 500 acres in northern Colorado

WELLINGTON, Colo. — A wind-driven wildfire in extreme northern Colorado grew to 500 acres before sunset Saturday evening. It was burning north of Wellington near the Buckeye Road exit along I-25 roughly 20 miles north of Fort Collins.

The Wellington Fire Department said the Cattleman Fire was wind-driven and people who lived in the area were put on pre-evacuation notice just in case they would need to leave their homes.

#cattlemanfire update: new approx size is 500 acres. Approx containment at 15%. — Wellington Fire (@WellingtonFire1) March 5, 2017

Dry, warm, windy conditions have made the situation perfect for fast moving fires in many parts of Colorado. The same conditions are forecast for Sunday.

