Wildfire breaks out southwest of Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters were battling a wildfire in Jefferson County Saturday night that was burning southwest of Conifer near South Wamblee Valley Road.
Elk Creek Fire issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents in a one-mile radius around 13600 South Wamblee Valley Road. That’s south of Highway 285. They wanted those residents to be ready to go in case it was became necessary.
Crews did not say how big the fire was, but they did say it was burning in grass, brush and timber.
Firefighters from a number of agencies responded and were working on protecting homes in the area. There was an indication from a spokesperson that they were making good progress on the fire.
39.467540 -105.330514