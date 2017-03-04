Wildfire breaks out southwest of Conifer

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters were battling a wildfire in Jefferson County Saturday night that was burning southwest of Conifer near South Wamblee Valley Road.

Elk Creek Fire issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents in a one-mile radius around 13600 South Wamblee Valley Road. That’s south of Highway 285. They wanted those residents to be ready to go in case it was became necessary.

@wambleefire heavy fuels continue to burn within perimeter of fire pic.twitter.com/UBprNZN9q3 — Mountain FIDO (@MountainFIDO) March 5, 2017

Crews did not say how big the fire was, but they did say it was burning in grass, brush and timber.

Firefighters from a number of agencies responded and were working on protecting homes in the area. There was an indication from a spokesperson that they were making good progress on the fire.