WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe ‘very active’ as she gets ready to give birth at New York zoo

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe remains “very active” and has a “large appetite” as she continues to prepare to birth her long-awaited calf.

April’s good but “active” night appeared to have been caused by the possibility of a few contractions Friday night into Saturday, but Animal Adventure Park said it cannot confirm she did have contractions. April has quite the appetite Saturday morning and is said to be enjoying “morning treats.”

“Pregnancy belly has never looked so good! Move over Beyonce – there is a new bump in town!” the zoo posted on their Facebook page Saturday. “We must remember a 6′ [foot] 150# [pound] baby is performing acrobatic routines inside!”

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.