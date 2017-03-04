‘Scream mask’ robber gets 1,200 years in prison

DENVER — A violent bank robber who was one of the FBI’s ‘most wanted’ was sentenced to 1,200 years in prison Friday. That happened in a Jefferson County courtroom.

Myloh Mason is one of three people involved in the “scream mask” bank robberies.

Mason and two accomplices were found guilty in November of multiple counts that included:

Attempted murder

Assault

Kidnapping

Aggravated robbery

Burglary

Police said the trio wore costumes and masks from the movie “Scream” while committing a string of crimes across metro Denver.

