Researchers find 60 new species thriving at oil spill site in Gulf of Mexico

A group of oceanographers said they made a huge discovery.

They’ve identified over 60 new species of fish in the Gulf of Mexico that had never been seen before.

FoxNews.com reported scientists found these sea creatures thriving where that major oil spill happened in 2010.

The Deepwater Horizon disaster spilled more than three million barrels of oil into the gulf over the course of about three months.

Researchers say sea life is actually thriving in the area now.

Along with the new species of fish, they’ve also found at least two new species of squid and a predatory mollusk that never lived in that region before now.

One researcher pointed out these discoveries are not surprising since 95 percent of the world’s oceans remain unexplored.

A researcher also said even massive populations of the new species barely put a dent in the amount of sea life that was killed during the spill that began in April 2010. Estimates suggest that 80,000 birds, 35,000 sea turtle hatchlings and a half-billion pounds of oysters were lost.