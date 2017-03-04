Rams fall in finale against Nevada

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Colorado State controlled their own destiny going into their matchup against Nevada. The two teams entered the season finale tied for the top spot in the Mountain West, but Nevada prevailed 85-72, claiming the conference title.

Colorado State (21-10, 13-5 Mountain West) fell apart in the second half allowing Nevada to go on a 20-3 run. Gian Clavell led the Rams with 33 points.

The Rams tie a school record for 13 conference wins in a season. The Mountain West Tournament begins Wednesday in Las Vegas, NV. CSU will be a number 2 seed and play the winner of Wyoming/Air Force game on Thursday. Their best chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament is to win the Mountain West.