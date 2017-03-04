President Trump plans to sign updated travel ban early next week

Posted 2:27 pm, March 4, 2017
President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is planning to sign an updated executive order banning travel from certain Middle Eastern and African countries early next week, as soon as Monday, at the Department of Homeland Security, an administration official told CNN, cautioning that plans could change.

Trump was scheduled to sign the order last Wednesday but pushed it back after his joint address to Congress received overwhelmingly positive reviews.

“We want the (executive order) to have its own ‘moment,'” a senior administration said.

Politico first reported that the signing would be on Monday.