× Law enforcement: Shots fired in confrontation with armed woman on I-70

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol said a confrontation with an armed driver closed I-70 on the Eastern Plains late Friday night.

It began at about 11:15 p.m. east of the Agate exit [mile marker 340] when the woman, Jasmine Faith Delores Johnson of Denver, threatened to kill police officers. That’s according to a press release from the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office.

Shots were fired but no one was hit.

Johnson, 26, was in the Arapahoe County Jail Saturday without bond on a previous warrant from Broomfield.

It’s expected she will face additional charges after the investigation into what happened Friday night is finished.