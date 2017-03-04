Investigators continue investigating 7 suspicious fires at Green Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Investigators continue to look into seven suspicious fires at Green Mountain and are asking the community to stay vigilant.

Investigators have ruled five fires in November and two in February as suspicious and are now working to determine if they’re all connected.

This week, the West Metro Fire District gathered the community together to update them on the investigation and remind the community to report anything suspicious.

“We are asking the community to stay involved and stay engaged and if they see anything, to get ahold of our hotline,” said West Metro Fire Assistant Chief Jay Jackson.

Jackson said it’s been a challenging investigation because of high winds and heavy foot traffic.

“The winds were so erratic that to actually find the pinpoint area that the fire started was very difficult so you’re looking for some match or something on the side of the mountain,” said Jackson.

Elaine and Dennis McFerrin continue to keep their eyes on Green Mountain. They were under pre-evacuation during one of the fires in November.

“That very much got our attention. It was too close to here,” said Dennis McFerrin.

“If there is someone who is doing this, how far will they go?” said Elaine McFerrin.

Now the couple uses binoculars to keep watch.

“If we get up in the middle of the night, we usually look out and check the mountain. So that’s a constant now,” said Elaine McFerrin. “Just in case.”

Jackson said investigators have received tips through a tip line set up for the investigation but nothing has come out of those tips so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call this number: 303-987-7111