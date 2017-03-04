× Highs approach 70 in metro Denver

DENVER — It will be warm with afternoon temperatures on Saturday in the upper 60s and then in the low 70s on Sunday across metro Denver and the Eastern Plains. The record highs both days sits at 76 degrees.

The high pressure system will keep us dry so there is a Fire Weather Watch in place to the south and east of Denver. Please be careful … no open burning!

Mountains: It will be warm at higher elevations with highs each afternoon through Sunday in the upper 30s to low 40s. And, it will be breezy to windy at times. Snow looks to arrive late on Sunday into early on Monday and doesn’t look too significant with just a few inches possible.

Windy & Cooler: A cold front will increase the wind from the north on Monday across the eastern Plains. Temperatures will return to the cooler 50s for Denver. And, as the front passes, it could trigger a sprinkle or light rain shower. However, most places look to stay dry.

