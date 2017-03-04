Eating junk food as a teen could increase cancer risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A new study out of UCLA shows teenage girls who tend to eat more fast food may be at a higher risk for early breast cancer.

Researchers found a diet high in sugar, carbs and processed meats drive up inflammation levels. That's particularly damaging for young women going through puberty.

Scientists at UCLA say at the time of adolescence and early adulthood, the mammary gland is rapidly developing and teens with high inflammatory diets had a 35 percent higher risk of developing the disease in their 20s, 30s and 40s.