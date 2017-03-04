× Colorado Buffaloes end regular season with victory over Cal

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes (18-13, 8-10 PAC-12) ended the regular season with a victory over California 54-46 Saturday.

Senior Day in Boulder was special for Xavier Johnson (19 points) and Derrick White (17 points) as Colorado split the season series with Cal.

The Buffs finished the 2016-2017 season on a strong note. Losers of the their first seven conference games, Colorado closed with a 8-3 record.

Now the attention turns to the PAC-12 Tournament in Las Vegas starting Wednesday.

The road isn’t easy for the Buffs now that it’s time to try to get into the NCAA Tournament. More than likely they will need to win the PAC-12 tournament championship.