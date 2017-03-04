VAIL, Colo. – American Chole Kim defended her title at the Burton U.S. Open; defeating a talented group of riders from around the world. American Elena Height finished in second, followed by American Maddie Mastro.
Chloe Kim wins halfpipe at Burton U.S. Open
-
Anna Gasser wins Burton U.S. Open slopestyle event
-
Mark McMorris wins Burton U.S. Open slopestyle event
-
Colorado native competes in the Burton U.S. Open
-
Snowboarder Danny Davis teams with Colorado organization fighting climate change
-
Englewood teen makes a difference during American Heart Month
-
-
Supreme Court to hear case of Mexican teen killed by U.S. border agent
-
Mexicans boycott U.S. brands, bash pinatas
-
Dow closes above 20,000 for first time
-
‘Sudden death’ of Kim Jong Un’s half-brother investigated
-
Marathon runner endures 2 open heart surgeries
-
-
5 memorable TV theme songs written by Alan Thicke
-
Trump wants 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to pay for wall
-
Lindsey Vonn chokes up after message from girl battling brain cancer