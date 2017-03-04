× Burton U.S. Open prepares winter athletes for 2018 Winter Olympic Games

VAIL, Colo. – The Burton U.S. Open ended on Saturday with Shaun White and Chloe Kim defending their halfpipe titles, and both finishing first.

Thousands of fans packed the Golden Peak viewing area at Vail Mountain Resort, cheering on their favorite athletes for the halfpipe competition, and for the slopestyle competition.

On Friday, Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris finished first on the slopestyle course. McMorris says that the course at Vail Mountain is complicated and challenging, but one of the best.

“It is a lot of speed management. Because, it is one of the steepest runs there is for slopestyle. You never really build on an 18 pitch. So, it is a lot about managing your speed and feeling it,” said McMorris.

Many of the athletes that competed at the Burton U.S. Open qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.