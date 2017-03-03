West Metro 911 dispatcher meets family she helped to deliver baby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jill Conway has been a West Metro Fire 911 Dispatcher for two years, but this is the first time she has ever earned a “Stork” pin.

She earned the pin by helping a Lakewood man deliver his wife’s baby over the phone.

The frantic phone call came in last Saturday. Conway, using her “protocol training,” calmly talked the husband through the process.

The result: A healthy baby girl arrived. She's named Aralee Martin.

The bundle of joy is the Martin’s 4th child.

Conway says part of her job is to “ride the roller coaster with them.”