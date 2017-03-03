Watch live: April the giraffe has continued belly movements, is more ‘on edge’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have increased belly movements and has changed some of her behaviors as she nears giving birth at the Animal Adventure Park in New York, officials said Friday.

It has been more than a week since thousands of people began tuning in to the park’s live stream, waiting for the baby calf to enter the world.

“Evident to our overnight viewers, April changed some of her behaviors overnight. Moving in different patterns, choosing new spots to stand and sleep, and even going off her usual sleep routine,” officials said on Facebook. “Why? Could be many reasons.”

All of the physical signs remained unchanged, officials said.

On Thursday night, park officials said keepers were able to get their hands on the belly and made contact with the calf.

“April appears a little more on edge — but only in the sense of not being as ‘lovey’ as usual,” officials said on Facebook.

An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

More than 100,000 people were following the YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.