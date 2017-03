Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city and county of Denver put nearly two dozen bison on the auction block Friday.

Photojournalist Drew Smith went to Genesee where plenty of prospective buyers showed up to shop. Watch the action in the video clip.

23 young bison were sold at the auction. It raised $59,000 for the city of Denver.

The highest price animal, a 636-pound 10-month-old male, sold for more than $3,600.