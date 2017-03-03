Vehicle damages crossing gate, delaying RTD A Line

DENVER — The RTD A Line between Denver International Airport and Union Station was delayed Friday morning after a vehicle hit a crossing gate.

Crews were working on repairing the crossing gate at Dahlia Street. RTD said the trains were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule and to allow extra travel time.

There was no estimate on when the crossing would be repaired and when the trains would begin running on time again.

It was the third delay reported on RTD rail lines on Friday morning.

The light rail R Line, which opened one week ago, was delayed 15 minutes between the Lincoln and Dayton stations because of mechanical issues.

And the B Line between Westerminster and Union Station was running behind schedule because of operational difficulties.