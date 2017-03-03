Tech Review: Power on the go with AUKEY battery

Portable phone chargers are a dime a dozen these days. You can literally buy them in the checkout lane at the drug store. Problem is, most aren’t that good. You’re lucky to get a single full charge from these smaller battery packs and that’s if the battery isn’t dead when you actually go to use it. The AUKEY 30,000 mAh Power Bank PB-T11 is not a typical battery pack.

The T11 is the size of an external hard drive. It has some weight to it but it's not nearly as heavy as I expected it to be. The button on the top turns the battery pack on and off. It also changes colors based on the amount of charge the battery pack has left. White when it's fully charged, green when it's about half way empty and red when it's getting low.

On the end of the pack you have a selection of ports. Micro-USB or Apple lightning to charge up the pack. I love that it's designed for Android users and Apple users. There are two standard USB ports to charge up your devices. There is also a small LED that you can use as a flashlight in a pinch. Smart idea, right? Especially for anyone who plans on taking this battery pack into the Colorado mountains to go camping.

Inside the pack is a whopping 30,000 mAh of battery capacity. This means it can charge an iPhone 10x before the battery pack is empty. For comparison, most smartphones have between 2,000 and 3,500 mAh. So yeah, it's a big flipping battery!

As if all of this wasn't enough, the T11 also has Quick Charge 3.0. If you're not familiar, Quick Charge works with most Android phones packing a Qualcomm processor to speed up the charging process. They claim it can charge a phone 4x faster! I didn't time it with a stopwatch but I can confirm, it's pretty stinking fast with my Galaxy S7.

The AUKEY Power Bank ins't for everyone. Some people won't need all of this power to go. None the less, If you are like many of us and you often find yourself wishing you had some extra juice on a regular basis, the Power Bank could be your savior.

The AUKEY PB-T11 30,000 mAh Power Bank is reasonably priced at $50 on Amazon.com.