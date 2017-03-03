Tech Review: Home for your phone – Henge Docks Gravitas

Does your nightstand or home office desk consist of a charging cable just laying there waiting for you phone? It doesn’t look pretty but it’s the best option, right? Not exactly. Upgrade your phone’s resting place! The Henge Docks Gravitas is the elegant, high-tech way to charge, sync and dock your iPhone or iPad. I took it for a test.

First and foremost, this thing is heavy! 2.5 lbs and it feels like a brick. That is more important than you might think. A dock needs some heft so it doesn’t lift up when you take your phone out. The dock works as you would expect. Slide your iPhone into the dock and voila, charging begins. Want to use it with an iPad? Simply clip in the included adapter. It has a lightning cable so if you’re still rocking the old 30-pin dock connector, you’ll have to look elsewhere.

The Henge dock is about more than just charging your phone. If you connect the dock to your Mac it’ll also sync to your computer. That makes it the perfect dock for your desk. In addition to that, there’s a 1/8″ audio output jack on the back too with a fixed-volume output. This spits out your tunes directly to your speakers or home stereo.

There are plenty of docks out there for your phone or iPad. Most of them aren’t great. They’re too light, have bad connections and honestly make it easier just to plug your phone in the old way. The Henge Dock Gravitas is different. It’s one of the few iPhone charging docks I can easily recommend. It’s not cheap but you get what you pay for.

The Gravitas Dock sells for $69.