Suspect in TCF Bank robbery on the loose

DENVER — A robbery at the TCF Bank on South Broadway has prompted Denver Police and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force to ask for help finding the suspect.

The robbery happened on March 1 at 4:10 p.m. when a man threatened employees with a weapon, demanding money. The suspect then fled.

Police don’t have a description of the car but the suspect is said to be an Asian or Hispanic man, about 25 years old and between 5-foot -9 to 5- foot -7 inches.

The man is said to be approximately 180 to 200 pounds and may have a “cursive writing tattoo” over one eyebrow and a “teddy bear tattoo” on the top of his right hand.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171.