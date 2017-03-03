Taste the rainbow of fruits and vegetables

We often hear that it's important to create a colorful plate as pigment packet fruits and vegetables are powerhouses of vitamins, minerals and other important nutrients. Strawberries are red, lettuce is green and carrots are orange... but what do those colors actually mean? Suzanne Farrell from Cherry Creek Nutrition takes a look at what the colors mean.
- Red: Improved immune function and heart health
- Orange/yellow: Great for eye health and immune function
- Green: great sources of vitamin K
- Blue/Purple: rich heart-healthy antioxidants and may reduce the risk for cancer, stroke and heart disease
- White: supports heart health and helps fight disease