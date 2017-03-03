One in custody after standoff in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a heavy police presence in the neighborhood around the 2800 block of South Bannock Street in Englewood .

Police are involved in a standoff at a house at the corner of Bannock and West Bates Avenue.

Members of the SWAT team could be seen outside of the house. Police have not shared any other details about the incident.

Video from SkyFOX showed two men and one woman leave the house — one at a time — with their hands raised. They walked across the street to where officer waited for them. One of the men had a large dog on a leash with him.

Several streets in the neighborhood are closed to traffic.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., we saw police come out of the back of the house with a man in handcuffs. He was walked along the sidewalk and placed in a police car. Several police officers then went inside the house.

The exact status of the situation was still unknown.

The investigation continued. This story is developing and will be updated.