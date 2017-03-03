× Snowboarder Danny Davis teams with Colorado organization fighting climate change

VAIL, Colo. – Athletes from all over the world compete in the Burton U.S. Open in Vail, and several of them are involved with Protect Our Winters. The Boulder based organization is dedicated to bringing awareness to climate change.

Danny Davis, a professional snowboarder based out of California, is one of more than 80 winter athletes supporting POW’s mission.

Davis is no stranger to Colorado, competing at the Winter X-Games in Aspen and riding the mountain resorts throughout the state during the winter months; he understands how the warmer winter months are affecting Colorado. He feels that POW’s mission is helping him understand what is happening to the planet.

“You know, they are kind of the leader of our sport and our industry of fighting climate change. You know it is a big deal. There is no mystery that climate change is a real thing. There are those people out there that say many things about it, true and false; but it is just something that I would like to know more about and that is where they are special,” said Davis.

Davis is competing in the halfpipe finals Saturday at the Burton U.S. Open.