× Report: NOAA’s budget to be cut 17 percent

WASHINGTON — Many government agencies are preparing for budget cuts.

The Washington Post reported Friday night that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will lose 17 percent of its budget under President Trump’s budget proposal.

It eliminates some funding for research and satellite programs as well as coastal management.

The administration is now asking for information on how much it would cost to lay off employees.

NOAA has labs in Boulder. It’s not clear yet how cuts might affect that facility.