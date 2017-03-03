Owners of Alabama drive-in opt not to air ‘Beauty and the Beast’ over gay character

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENAGAR, Ala. -- The owners of a Alabama drive-in say they are taking a stand over a new Disney film due to the studio's first openly gay character.

The post to the Henagar Drive-in Theatre's Facebook page points out the drive-in has new owners as of December -- and they have changed their criteria for what they will show on the big screen.

"If we can not take our 11 year old granddaughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it," the post said "If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it."

"Beauty and the Beast" director Bill Condon describes the character as "somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston."

The drive-in owners also say the movie's producer has alluded to "a surprise for same-sex couples." They say they understand some might be upset with their decision.

"We are first and foremost Christians," according to the post. "We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support."

The post has more than 1,000 shares and more than 900 comments. A majority of those comments were positive, with most agreeing that Christians need to take a stand for what is right. Others said the drive-in had lost their business forever.