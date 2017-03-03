No. 7-ranked DU gymnastics team enjoying great success this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The University of Denver may be known as a hockey school, but women’s gymnastics has been steadily making some noise.

Consistently ranked in the top 15 this season, the Pioneers continue to surprise the gymnastics world. They're currently ranked No. 7

The video clip goes into detail about the foundation of the program's growing legacy and what they hope to accomplish as the regular season comes to a close.

The gymnastics team has its final home meet of the regular season Saturday, 6 p.m. at Magness Arena against Ohio State.