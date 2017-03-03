Mexican congressman climbs U.S. border fence, says Trump’s wall is ‘totally absurd’

TIJUANA, Mexico — A Mexican congressman took to Twitter on Wednesday to say why he believes President Donald Trump’s wall along the United States-Mexico border is “unnecessary” and “totally absurd.”

Braulio Guerra, a congressman from the state of Queretaro, tweeted photos and a video of himself atop a 30-foot tall fence that separates the Mexican border city of Tijuana from the U.S.

The tweet, posted by Braulio Guerra, translates as, “I climbed the wall with the US. Look @realDonaldTrump the absurd and unnecessary spending on this project that offends and damages our good neighborhood.”

Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

In the video, Guerra wrote, “I was able to scale it, climb it, and sit myself right here. It would be simple for me to jump into the United States, which shows that it is unnecessary and totally absurd to build a wall.”

Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV — Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017

“You can climb it with great ease, one climbs in an instant,” Guerra said in the video. “I climbed it in Tijuana, one of the highest parts, even from a distance this looks very complex, but there are young people that go up and down, at all times.”

Guerra did not post photos or video of him climbing the wall, so some questioned how he reached the top and how easy a feat it really is.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said several days after President Trump took office that it would cost 12 billion to $15 billion to build the wall. Reuters reports it could cost closer to $21.6 billion.