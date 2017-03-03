Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss Explains Why You’re Working Hard and Still Not Losing Weight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've been working hard but you're still not losing weight, you need to know it's not your fault, and it's not for a lack of effort. Often, there are medical reasons that our bodies hold on to fat, and until you address those issues, you'll never see the pounds come off. Doctor Angela Tran, founder of Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss, brought along one of her long-time clients to share her story of struggle and success.

Dr. Tran has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers- call Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss today and receive a free 60 minute consultation. That's a $200 value, and includes a full metabolic report. Find out where you stand and how you can get back on track. Call them right now at (303)321-0023, or schedule online at denverweightlossclinic.com.