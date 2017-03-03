× March on Capitol organized for International Day Without a Woman protest

DENVER — Wear red, organize a lunchtime walk with friends and avoid shopping at businesses owned by men are a few of the suggestions March on Colorado offers to locals wanting to participate in International Day Without a Woman, happening Mar. 8.

The organization will also hold a silent march on the Capitol from noon to 1 p.m.

Chair massages, mandala work and aromatherapy are a part of self-care workshops held separately at Iron Workers Hall.

March On Colorado will hold the events as part of the International Women’s Strike.

According to a statement released by the organization, the day is intended to recognize “the enormous value women of all backgrounds add to our socioeconomic system while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment and job insecurity.”

Organizer Cheetah McClellan said the demonstration is in support of “gender justice and human rights for women and all gender-oppressed people.”

Despite the suggestion to skip work for the day, McClellan said “we urge you to respect your employer and use a sick or personal day for this protest.”

March On Colorado is the same local organization that coordinated the massive Women’s March on Denver the day after the election.