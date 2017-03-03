Indiana man hits snooze button, avoids being impaled by tree limb

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Ind. -- An Indiana man’s decision to press the snooze button might have saved his life.

Raymond Bowling, of Austin, Ind., told FOX59 that he sets his alarm each day for 5:30 a.m. He says he usually presses the snooze button once, and then nine minutes later he gets out of bed to start getting ready for work.

“This morning I hit snooze, laid there for a few minutes, got up on my feet, and looked at how many minutes were left on snooze. About six minutes were left, so I decided to lay back down until it went off again,” Bowling said.

That decision prevented him from getting impaled by a tree branch that crashed through his roof as severe storms moved across the state on Wednesday morning.

“I drifted off to sleep and literally two minutes later, the limb came crashing through. If I had gotten up, I would've been right in that spot, most likely brushing my teeth,” Bowling said.

Bowling calls it divine intervention, and he says God was watching out for him.

A contractor has visited Bowling’s home, removed the limb and patched the roof.