Improve intimacy

Many women have gone through menopause, or breast cancer treatments and they're experiencing vaginal dryness that in turn effects their sex life.  A new, cutting edge laser treatment at Ageless Expressions MedSpa called the Mona Lisa Touch, helps heal the vaginal walls. Only three initial treatments are needed, then a yearly maintenance after that. There are no drugs, hormones, side effects, or surgery. The treatment takes five minutes.  Call 720-420-1088.