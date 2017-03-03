ICE detention center in Aurora sued for ‘unfair treatment of detainees’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Aurora is under fire for what a local non-profit calls unfair treatment of its detainees.

The group "Towards Justice" has filed a class action lawsuit claiming those being held are forced to work as janitors, cleaning bathrooms, pods and common areas for zero pay.

They say others who are in the 'voluntary work program,' only receive $1 a day.

A federal judge gave the lawsuit the go ahead Friday.

Lawyers for the 50,000 past and present detainees said the ruling was a huge step forward.

There has been no comment from the detention center.