Gator with huge fish in mouth strolls across Florida golf course

TRINITY, Fla. — A Florida woman was playing a round of golf with family on Thursday when an alligator walked by her carrying a massive fish, FOX 13 reports.

When Phyllis Respess’ husband, Nolan, saw the alligator, he immediately pointed it out. That’s when Norma Respess pulled out her phone to capture the moment.

“That’s amazing, I’ve never seen that before,” Respess is heard saying in the video. “Wow. What a shot. He’s holding onto that fish. Amazing.”

“I’ve seen gators that big before, but never anything like that,” Respess told WFTS.