× ‘Fireman’ and ‘girls’ among offensive words banned by UK school

“Forefathers,” “sportsmanship” and “mankind” are among the words a policy instituted by a university in the UK is weeding out, saying the phrases contradict cultural diversity.

The new language policy at Cardiff Metropolitan bans 34 words.

Students or teachers caught using the phrases could land in hot water and face a disciplinary review.

“Homosexual” and “heterosexual” are also discouraged by the policy, noting that the words are “laden with the values of a previous time.”

Instead, the document states that “same-sex” and “other sex” should be used as alternatives.

The statement acknowledges that tiptoeing around language can make conversation difficult, considering “blind people do use terms like ‘see you later.'”

Some opponents of the policy feel it violates a right to free speech.

A University of Kent lecturer told a reporter with the Independent the ban is unnecessary and that “the idea that in a university people need to be dictated to in this way is really insulting to students and academics, we should be able to cope with words.”

A spokesperson for the University defended the decision to ban the words, saying the “Code of Practice on Using Inclusive Language sets out a broad approach to promoting fairness and equality through raising awareness about the effects of potentially discriminatory vocabulary.”

Efforts by Colorado colleges to restrict student protests to “free speech zones” has faced backlash, even prompting a bill debated at the Capitol.

The University’s Guide to Inclusive Language includes the following terms as well as the suggested alternative:

“Best man for the job” – Best person for the job

“Businessman/woman” – Businessperson, manager, executive

“Chairman/woman” – Chair, chairperson, convenor, head

“Charwoman, cleaning lady” – Cleaner

“Craftsman/woman” – Craftsperson, craft worker

“Delivery man” – Delivery clerk, courier

“Dear Sirs” – Dear Sir/Madam (or Madam/Sir)

“Fireman” – Fire-fighter

“Forefathers” – Ancestors, forebears

“Foreman/woman” – Supervisor, head juror

“Gentleman’s agreement” – Unwritten agreement, agreement based on trust

“Girls” (for adults) – Women

“Headmaster/mistress” – Head teacher

“Housewife” – Shopper, consumer, homemaker (depends on context)

“Layman” – Lay person

“Man” or “mankind” – Humanity, humankind, human race, people

“Man” (verb) eg man the desk – Operate, staff, work at

“Man in the street”, “common man” – Average/ordinary/typical citizen/person – but is there such a person?

“Man-hour” – Work-hour, labour time

“Man-made” – Artificial, manufactured, synthetic

“Manpower” – Human resources, labour force, staff, personnel, workers, workforce

“Miss/Mrs” – Ms unless a specific preference has been stated – though its common not to use titles at all these days

“Policeman/woman” – Police Officer

“Right-hand man” – Chief assistant

“Salesman/girl/woman” – Sales assistant/agent/clerk/representative/staff/worker

“Spokesman/woman” – Spokesperson, representative

“Sportsmanship” – Fairmess, good humour, sense of fair play

“Steward/ess” – Airline staff, flight attendant, cabin crew

“Tax man” – Tax officer/inspector

“Waitress” – Waiter, server

“Woman doctor” (or feminine forms of nouns eg actress, poetess) – Doctor (actor, poet etc)

“Working man”, “working mother/wife” – Wage-earner/taxpayer/worker

“Workman” – Worker/operative/trades person

“Workmanlike” – Efficient/proficient/skillful/thorough