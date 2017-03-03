Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Nutrition Month, the perfect time of year to remind people about the need to make healthy food choices. Frances Largeman-Roth, one of the most famous registered Dieticians on TV, joined us live from Atlanta this morning with some nutritious tips. Frances is also a New York Time's Best Selling Author, and the go-to nutritionist for the Rachel Ray Show and Dr. Oz.

Frances believes in eating in color- adding lots of bright, beautiful colors in the form of vegetables and fruits to your meals to pack in lots of nutrients. She gave us a couple great recipes this morning, which we're excited to share with you.

Green Goddess Guacamole with Crackers

Loaded with fresh herbs, this guacamole is a nutritious snack any time of the day.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted

1/4 cup light sour cream

2 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp finely chopped shallot

2 tbsp each finely chopped fresh parsley and cilantro

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh chives

2 tsp finely chopped fresh tarragon

1 small jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced (optional)

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

1/4 tsp ground cumin

1 pkg (3.54 oz) Harvest Stone® Original Crackers

Instructions:

Mash together avocados, sour cream and lime juice until smooth. Stir in shallot, parsley, cilantro, chives, tarragon, jalapeño, garlic, salt, pepper and cumin until blended. Transfer to serving dish or bowl; serve with crackers for dipping.

Tips:

Substitute Greek yogurt for light sour cream if desired.

Substitute basil for any of the herbs if desired.

Purple Sunshine Smoothie

Serves: 2

Prep Time: 5 min

Total Time: 5 min

Ingredients:

1 cup Welch's 100% Grape Juice

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup Welch's frozen raspberries

1 cup Welch's frozen blueberries

¼ cup nonfat Greek yogurt

½ cup ice cubes

Preparation:

Place grape juice, spinach, raspberries, blueberries, yogurt and ice in blender. Blend until smooth and pour into 2 glasses. Makes 3 cups.

Nutrition per Serving

Serving Size: 1/2 of recipe (1-1/2 cups per serving)

165 calories

1g total fat

0g saturated fat

41mg sodium

1mg cholesterol

37g carbohydrates

5g protein

7g fiber

28g sugar

Albacore Artichoke Sandwiches

Escape the ordinary with this Greek-inspired, easy to prepare sandwich. It brings together the perfect mix of flavors from kalamata olives, savory tuna, sweet red onions, and juicy cucumbers in a yogurt and lemon juice dressing. A delicious change of pace!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Servings: Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 can or pouch (5 oz) Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore Tuna in Water, drained and flaked

1 jar (6 oz.) marinated artichoke hearts

4 large tomato slices

1 tablespoon diced roasted red pepper strips (bottled)

2 crusty sandwich rolls, split

Directions:

Drain artichokes, reserving marinade. Cut artichokes into quarters and place over bottom half of each roll, top with tuna, tomato and roasted red pepper. Drizzle with reserved artichoke marinade. Close sandwich roll.

Nutrition Information

For one serving (274g): Calories 390(from Fat 60), Fat 7g (Saturated 0g), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 30mg, Sodium 1020mg, Total Carbohydrate 57g, Fiber 5g, Sugars 3g, Protein 28g

Tuna Fiesta Soft Tacos

Head south-of-the-border with this delightful, nutritious and easy to prepare dish that is sure to please everyone at the table. From savory tuna and Cotija cheese to fresh avocado, black beans and a little salsa, just mix and match any way you like it. It’s food with a fun twist!

Prep Time: 15-20 minutes

Servings: Serves 4 (1 each)

Ingredients:

1 can or pouch (5 oz) Bumble Bee® Solid White Albacore in Water, drained and flaked

8 corn tortillas, warmed

1 cup shredded mixed cabbage

1/2 avocado, cubed

1 cup canned black beans, drained & rinsed

1/4 cup Cotija cheese, crumbled

Your Favorite Salsa

Lime wedges

Directions:

Divide ingredients evenly to fill tortillas. Fold and serve with your favorite salsa and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Information

For one serving - 2 soft tacos (256g) Calories 300(70 from Fat), Fat 8g (Saturated 2g), Trans Fat 0g, Cholesterol 25mg, Sodium 610mg, Total Carbohydrate 45g, Fiber 12g, Sugars 4g, Protein 18g.

3 Mason Jar Salads

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

Lentil Salad: Lentils Arugula Dried cherries Pistachios Radish Sherry vinegar and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

Chickpea Salad: Chickpeas (garbanzo beans) Mixed greens Beets Goat cheese, Pine nuts Lemon juice and a splash of extra virgin olive oil

White Bean Salad: White beans Radicchio Tomatoes Basil Watermelon radish Balsamic vinegar and a splash of extra virgin olive oil



Instructions: