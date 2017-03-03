Dog fatally shot by off-duty officer in Canterberry subdivision of Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A dog was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer in the Canterberry subdivision of Parker on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers from the Parker Police Department were called to a trail just after 5 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they learned an off-duty officer with the Castle Rock Police Department had fired two shots, killing the dog.

The off-duty officer told police he was walking the trail with his wife and their dog before they were attacked by the now-dead dog.

Police did not specifically say where the shooting took place.

Parker police are continuing to investigate the incident.